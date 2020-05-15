Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health Ministry issues additional guidelines for rational use of PPE kits

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued additional guidelines on the rational use of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, which use 'settings' approach for health functionaries working in the non-COVID-19 areas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:18 IST
Health Ministry issues additional guidelines for rational use of PPE kits
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued additional guidelines on the rational use of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, which use 'settings' approach for health functionaries working in the non-COVID-19 areas. The guidelines are for the health care workers and others working in non-COVID-19 hospitals and non-COVID treatment areas of a hospital, which has a COVID block.

These guidelines are in continuation of the guidelines issued previously on the rational use of PPE kits. These guidelines use the 'settings' approach to guide on the type of PPE kits to be used in different settings.

The PPE kits are to be used based on the risk profile of the health care worker. Setting-doctors chamber, Activity-clinical management, Risk-Moderate risk, Recommended - PPE-N-95 mask, goggles, Latex examination gloves, face shield, Remarks-Aerosol generating procedures anticipated; face shield when a splash of body fluid is expected.

For the in-patient Department (non-COVID hospital and non-COVID treatment areas of a hospital which has a COVID block), the MHA released a list of settings including: Setting-ICU/Critical Care, Activity-Critical care management, Risk-moderate, Recommended PPE-N-95 mask, goggles, Nitrile examination gloves, face shield, Remarks-Aerosol generating activities performed; face shield, when a splash of body fluid is expected.

The Union Health Ministry, in a similar manner, released lists of settings for Emergency Department (Non-COVID), Other Supportive/Ancillary Services, Pre-hospital (ambulance) services. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Nippon India MF Q4 PAT slumps 97 pc to Rs 4.13 cr

Nippon Life Asset Management on Friday posted a 97 per cent plunge in profit after tax to Rs 4.13 crore for the three months ended March. In comparison, the company had posted a profit after tax PAT of Rs 151.66 crore in the year-ago period...

24 Hours of LeMans virtual race scheduled

The worlds most famous endurance race is moving online, with the 24 Hours of LeMans Virtual scheduled for June 13-14. The 88th edition of the live race, originally scheduled for those dates, has been postponed to Sept. 19-20 due to the coro...

Golf-World No. 1 McIlroy slams Trump for coronavirus response

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus outbreak, and said it was unlikely the pair would meet for another round of golf. Were in the midst of something thats pretty s...

White tigers charm visitors as Sofia Zoo reopens after coronavirus shutdown

Two white tigers have made their first public appearance at the Sofia Zoo, which has reopened after being closed for two months because of the coronavirus.Blue-eyed Chiafa and his sister Narcis, who are a genetic variation of the better-kno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020