UK deal on EU ties is possible, PM Johnson tells Ireland's Varadkar

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar on Friday that he believed it was possible to reach an agreement with the European Union over Britain's future relationship, Johnson's office said.

Britain and the European Union both demanded that the other side give ground in talks on a new post-Brexit trade deal or risk severe damage, in tetchy exchanges after the latest bout of bargaining ended with scant progress on Friday.

"The two leaders also spoke about the latest round of UK-EU negotiations. The Prime Minister said the UK will continue to work hard to reach an agreement and continues to believe that this is possible," a spokeswoman for Johnson's office said.