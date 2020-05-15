HC declines to grant bail to ex-Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to grant interim bail to former Fortis promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh, arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds from the Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL). Justice Anu Malhotra said Singh does not fulfill the criteria laid down by a high court judge headed by a High Powered Committee (HPC) with regard to grant of bail as he has allegedly committed offences which entail punishment of life imprisonment or a 10-year jail term.

The court also observed that as per status report received from the prison authorities, his medical condition is stable and, therefore, "there was no ground whatsoever for grant of interim bail" to him. It also made it clear that dismissal of his bail plea will not prevent him from seeking redressal before the HPC.

The HPC, headed by Justice Hima Kohli, was set up on the Supreme Court's order to all states to constitute a committee to ensure decongestion of prisons and take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in jails. Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, appearing for the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), opposed Singh's plea, saying the offences allegedly committed by him do not make him eligible for grant of bail or parole as per the HPC's guidelines.

They also told the court that Singh was being kept in an isolation ward and, therefore, social distancing norms were being followed. Singh had sought bail on the ground that he was suffering from various ailments and there was risk of COVID-19 infection to him within the jail.