Spotting migrant workers walking on highway Andhra Chief Secy intervenes, puts them on special train to their homes

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Friday provided assistance to some migrant workers who were walking on the national highway and ordered for their stay in a shelter camp and directed them to be put on special trains to enable them to reach their homes. According to Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations Department, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney was returning from Tadepalli after a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the issue of migrant labourers when she saw a bunch of migrant workers walking on the highway.

The Chief Secretary stopped her convoy and interacted with migrants in their mother tongue. They conveyed to her their dire situation due to which they were forced to walk all the way from Chennai to Bihar. The Chief Secretary immediately ordered Joint Collector Guntur district and Collector Krishna district to arrange for accommodation of the workers in shelter camps and also to arrange food and water for them.

She further instructed the officials to put them on the next trains out of Andhra Pradesh to their respective state. Accordingly, they were sent to Rayanapadu Railway Station in buses and accommodated in a special train to Bihar. According to Andhra Pradesh I&PRD, workers said they were touched by her humane gesture and thanked her. (ANI)