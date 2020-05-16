One more policeman dies of COVID-19 in Maharashtra

A 57-year-old police officer died of coronavirus in Mumbai on Friday, informed Mumbai Police. The deceased identified as Madhukar Mane was attached to the Motor Transport Department and had been sent on leave for the last 15 days in view of the raging pandemic.

"Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of ASID Madhukar Mane, 57. Being in the high-risk age-group, Shri Mane was on leave for the past 15 days. May his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family," the Mumbai Police tweeted. So far, the COVID-19 has claimed lives of 10 policemen in Maharashtra -- seven in Mumbai and one each in Solapur, Nashik and Pune. (ANI)