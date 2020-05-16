Left Menu
Call the army, says BJP leader Kirit Somaiya after videos of crowded streets in Mumbai go viral

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Kirit Somaiya on Saturday demanded immediate deployment of the Army in Maharashtra as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-05-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 12:11 IST
Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Kirit Somaiya speaking to reporters on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Kirit Somaiya on Saturday demanded immediate deployment of the Army in Maharashtra as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the state. He had earlier shared a video on his twitter page claiming that a crowd gathered at a market in Shivaji Nagar Govandi Road No. 2 in Mumbai on Friday.

In the video, he questioned the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and asked, "Where is Thackeray government's police?" "1000 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Shivaji Nagar area in last 15 days, still such a huge crowd. Maharashtra govt has called 20 companies of Central Armed Forces, why are they not using them? I demand immediate army deployment in areas like Shivaji Nagar," Somaiya told ANI.

Earlier, BJP leader Ram Kadam had shared a video on Twitter of some patients at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital seen sleeping and sitting on the floor allegedly due to the unavailability of beds in the hospital. Maharashtra's COVID-19 count is the highest among states in the country with 29,100 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the count of total confirmed cases in the country reached 85,940 on Saturday, according to the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

