Iran sentences French academic to six years in prison - lawyer

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-05-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 13:46 IST
Iran sentences French academic to six years in prison - lawyer

Iran has sentenced French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah to six years in prison on national security charges, her lawyer said on Saturday.

"The court has sentenced her to six years. We have appealed and if accepted, the sentence will drop to five years," Adelkhah's lawyer, Saeid Dehghan, told Reuters.

In January, Iran dropped spying charges against Adelkhah but she remained in jail on other security-related charges, her lawyer told Reuters in March.

