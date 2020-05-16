COVID-19 cases among Maharashtra police personnel reach 1,140
With an increase of 120 new cases, the number of total positive COVID-19 police personnel in Maharashtra reached 1,140 on Saturday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-05-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 15:13 IST
With an increase of 120 new cases, the number of total positive COVID-19 police personnel in Maharashtra reached 1,140 on Saturday. According to a bulletin by the Maharashtra Police, the number of active cases among its ranks stands at 862, while 268 have been cured and discharged as of date.
The department also said that till now it has attended 92,599 calls pertaining to COVID-19. So far, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 10 policemen in Maharashtra -- seven in Mumbai and one each in Solapur, Nashik and Pune. (ANI)
