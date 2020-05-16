France demands immediate release of academic sentenced in Iran

France demands immediate release of academic sentenced in IranReuters | Paris | Updated: 16-05-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 17:54 IST
France on Saturday condemned the sentencing of French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah in Iran and demanded her immediate release. "This sentencing is not based on any serious element or fact and is thus a political decision," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "We are urging Iranian authorities to immediately release Mrs. Adelkhah."
Iran has sentenced Adelkhah to six years in prison on national security charges, her lawyer said earlier on Saturday.