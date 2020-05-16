Left Menu
Development News Edition

People detained for misusing tokens issued for liquor sale in TN

Around 10 to 15 people were detained by the police here on Saturday after they were found standing in long queues outside a government-run TASMAC liquor shop, with duplicate copies of the token issued to them.

ANI | Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-05-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 23:04 IST
People detained for misusing tokens issued for liquor sale in TN
People stand in long queues outside a government-run TASMAC liquor shop.. Image Credit: ANI

Around 10 to 15 people were detained by the police here on Saturday after they were found standing in long queues outside a government-run TASMAC liquor shop, with duplicate copies of the token issued to them. Inspector Udhayakumar said that people were cheating by using xerox copies of tokens issued to them. Police have been deployed in civilian clothes to monitor the situation, he added.

"Misuse of tokens is taking place. We have detained 10-15 people who were cheating by using xerox copies of tokens issued to them. We have now deployed policemen in plain clothes to monitor the misuse of tokens at liquor shops," said Inspector Udhayakumar. The Tamil Nadu government on Friday issued an order for reopening of government-run liquor shops from 10 am till 5 pm on Saturday, in the state except for Chennai, Thiruvallur, malls and COVID-19 containment zones.

For sales at TASMAC shops, the token system needs to be followed and only 500 tokens will be issued per day, the state government said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata: Biker dies after kite string slits his throat

A 40-year-old man died on Saturday evening after his throat was slit by kite string while he was riding his two-wheeler along the AJC Bose flyover near the Park Circus area here, police saidThe incident occurred at around 5.15 pm and the ma...

MLB plan: No showers, no spitting and social distancing

Major League Baseball will perform thousands of tests for the coronavirus each week and require social distancing among players and staff, according to its road map of how the league can return to play, The Athletic reported on Saturday. Ma...

Auraiya incident raises question why govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over the accident in Uttar Pradeshs Auraiya in which 24 migrant labourers were killed, saying it has again raised the question as to why the government is not faci...

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

Spraying disinfectant on the streets, as practised in some countries, does not eliminate the new coronavirus and even poses a health risk, the World Health Organization WHO warned on Saturday. In a document on cleaning and disinfecting surf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020