People detained for misusing tokens issued for liquor sale in TN

Around 10 to 15 people were detained by the police here on Saturday after they were found standing in long queues outside a government-run TASMAC liquor shop, with duplicate copies of the token issued to them. Inspector Udhayakumar said that people were cheating by using xerox copies of tokens issued to them. Police have been deployed in civilian clothes to monitor the situation, he added.

"Misuse of tokens is taking place. We have detained 10-15 people who were cheating by using xerox copies of tokens issued to them. We have now deployed policemen in plain clothes to monitor the misuse of tokens at liquor shops," said Inspector Udhayakumar. The Tamil Nadu government on Friday issued an order for reopening of government-run liquor shops from 10 am till 5 pm on Saturday, in the state except for Chennai, Thiruvallur, malls and COVID-19 containment zones.

For sales at TASMAC shops, the token system needs to be followed and only 500 tokens will be issued per day, the state government said. (ANI)