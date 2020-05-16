HC to hear plea seeking Delhi govt ensures people with COVID-19 symptoms are admitted

The Delhi High Court will hear a plea on Monday, seeking direction to the Delhi government for ensuring immediate admission of all patients showing symptoms of COVID-19 and other critically ill patients for their treatment in all government hospital in the national capital. The petitioner, Bijon Kumar Mishra through his advocate Shashank Dev Sudhi, has filed the plea in which he sought an immediate establishment of centralised database communication system for COVID-19 suspected/affected patients and others in terms of availability of doctors and beds in the respective government hospitals, so that patients can be allotted or referred immediately to the concerned hospitals where prompt medication can be made available to the coronavirus patients.

The PIL stated for the formation of a court-monitored committee to look into the denial of treatment of COVID-19 patients, including other critically ill patients, by the Delhi government hospitals and appropriate action may be initiated against the erring government hospitals. It also said that one the constable namely Amit Kumar of Delhi Police lost his life on account of denial of admission by the two government hospitals.

"This sad and inhumane incident is just a tip of the iceberg and many more deaths like this had never been brought to light on account of them being poor and not being influential citizens. It is also common news that the government hospitals are not providing information about the health condition of COVID-19 infected persons to their families," the petitioner said in his plea. He said that there is no public phone numbers or any website through which such information can be obtained from the respective hospitals where the COVID-19 infected patients are admitted.

The plea alleged that there is no proper arrangement for tackling the outbreak of the scale of COVID-19 in the hospitals. "There is complete confusion in the hospitals where there is no centralised informatory arrangement in terms of availability of beds and classified doctors for the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients are available. As a result of which thousands of innocent people are losing their lives without getting adequate treatment," the plea said. (ANI)