Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC to hear plea seeking Delhi govt ensures people with COVID-19 symptoms are admitted

The Delhi High Court will hear a plea on Monday, seeking direction to the Delhi government for ensuring immediate admission of all patients showing symptoms of COVID-19 and other critically ill patients for their treatment in all government hospital in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 23:32 IST
HC to hear plea seeking Delhi govt ensures people with COVID-19 symptoms are admitted
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court will hear a plea on Monday, seeking direction to the Delhi government for ensuring immediate admission of all patients showing symptoms of COVID-19 and other critically ill patients for their treatment in all government hospital in the national capital. The petitioner, Bijon Kumar Mishra through his advocate Shashank Dev Sudhi, has filed the plea in which he sought an immediate establishment of centralised database communication system for COVID-19 suspected/affected patients and others in terms of availability of doctors and beds in the respective government hospitals, so that patients can be allotted or referred immediately to the concerned hospitals where prompt medication can be made available to the coronavirus patients.

The PIL stated for the formation of a court-monitored committee to look into the denial of treatment of COVID-19 patients, including other critically ill patients, by the Delhi government hospitals and appropriate action may be initiated against the erring government hospitals. It also said that one the constable namely Amit Kumar of Delhi Police lost his life on account of denial of admission by the two government hospitals.

"This sad and inhumane incident is just a tip of the iceberg and many more deaths like this had never been brought to light on account of them being poor and not being influential citizens. It is also common news that the government hospitals are not providing information about the health condition of COVID-19 infected persons to their families," the petitioner said in his plea. He said that there is no public phone numbers or any website through which such information can be obtained from the respective hospitals where the COVID-19 infected patients are admitted.

The plea alleged that there is no proper arrangement for tackling the outbreak of the scale of COVID-19 in the hospitals. "There is complete confusion in the hospitals where there is no centralised informatory arrangement in terms of availability of beds and classified doctors for the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients are available. As a result of which thousands of innocent people are losing their lives without getting adequate treatment," the plea said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata: Biker dies after kite string slits his throat

A 40-year-old man died on Saturday evening after his throat was slit by kite string while he was riding his two-wheeler along the AJC Bose flyover near the Park Circus area here, police saidThe incident occurred at around 5.15 pm and the ma...

MLB plan: No showers, no spitting and social distancing

Major League Baseball will perform thousands of tests for the coronavirus each week and require social distancing among players and staff, according to its road map of how the league can return to play, The Athletic reported on Saturday. Ma...

Auraiya incident raises question why govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over the accident in Uttar Pradeshs Auraiya in which 24 migrant labourers were killed, saying it has again raised the question as to why the government is not faci...

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

Spraying disinfectant on the streets, as practised in some countries, does not eliminate the new coronavirus and even poses a health risk, the World Health Organization WHO warned on Saturday. In a document on cleaning and disinfecting surf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020