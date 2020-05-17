Left Menu
Delhi court asks murder accused to install Aarogya Setu app while allowing his bail plea

In an unusual move, a Delhi court has asked a murder accused to install Aarogya Setu app on his phone while giving orders to release him on interim bail.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 19:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In an unusual move, a Delhi court has asked a murder accused to install Aarogya Setu app on his phone while giving orders to release him on interim bail. Additional Sessions Judge Naveen Kumar Kashyap allowed interim bail plea of accused Ravi Dhika, who was seeking bail on the ground that he has to take care of his ailing wife as there was no one else he could depend on.

The bail plea was allowed on various conditions including furnishing a personal and surety bond of Rs 20,000 each. Among other conditions was the direction to install Aarogya Setu app on his mobile phone, to keep the GPS location and Bluetooth of his mobile phone on at all times during the period of release.

"Applicant is further directed to install Aarogya Setu app on his mobile phone and will keep location, GPS as well as Bluetooth on at all time during the period of such interim bail," the court said. The conditions were imposed after police apprised the court that the contention made by the accused is true.

The court also asked him not to influence the witnesses, tamper with evidence, or flee from justice, and to mark his presence before the SHO concerned every Monday by sharing the mobile location. The court said that he will surrender himself to the jail superintendent when the period of interim bail is over.

The man was facing trial under charges dealing with murder, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Aarogya Setu app enables people to themselves assess the risk for their catching the coronavirus infection. The app makes its calculations based on a person's interaction with others, using Bluetooth technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence. (ANI)

