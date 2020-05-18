Left Menu
Himachal extends curfew till May 31

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has said that the curfew imposed in the state will continue till May 31.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 18-05-2020 05:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 05:12 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur . Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has said that the curfew imposed in the state will continue till May 31. "Lockdown 4.0 will start from May 18, we have decided that we will continue the curfew imposed in Himachal Pradesh till May 31," said Thakur.

On Sunday, one more person in Himachal Pradesh was tested positive for coronavirus, said the state health department. "With one new positive case of COVID-19 reported in the state today, the total number of cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 78," read an official statement issued by the State Health Department.

Of the 78 cases, 31 are active, 40 people have recovered, four have migrated and three have died so far. The Central government on Sunday extended the ongoing COVID-19 induced nation-wide lockdown till May 31, but with a set of new relaxations commencing from today. (ANI)

