Odisha: No active COVID-19 cases in Bhubaneswar, Jagatsinghpur
Health and Family Welfare Department, Odisha, on Monday informed that 57 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged, and there are no active cases of coronavirus in Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:06 IST
"Another 57 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged. 40 are from Ganjam, 5 are from Jagatsinghpur, 4 are from Mayurbhanj, 3 are from Bhubaneswar, 2 are from Bolangir, 1 each from Sundergarh, Balasore and Kendrapara," the department stated.
"Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur district now have no active cases of COVID-19. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 277," it added. (ANI)
