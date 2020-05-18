Left Menu
Government schools to open administrative offices in Harana

Haryana government has decided to allow the government schools to open their administrative offices to carry out urgent and unavoidable administrative functions while ensuring strict compliance of norms issued by Ministry of Health (MoH) for the containment of COVID-19.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:32 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana government has decided to allow the government schools to open their administrative offices to carry out urgent and unavoidable administrative functions while ensuring strict compliance of norms issued by Ministry of Health (MoH) for the containment of COVID-19. Stating this here on Monday, an official spokesman said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard. It is pertinent to mention here that the State Government had already allowed the private schools of Haryana to open their administrative offices.

He said that all the concerned Principal/Head of the government school, one clerk, one computer operator and peon/gardener would be allowed to be present in the school. However, he clarified that ailing or pregnant women would not be called on to perform duties. The spokesman said that decision to open administrative offices in all government schools of the State has been taken to carry out urgent and unavoidable administrative works in schools such as preparation of salary bills, ensuring delivery of library books to the students, distribution of textbooks to the students lying in buffer stock, maintenance and cleanliness of school premises. (ANI)

