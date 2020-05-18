Assam's count of COVID-19 cases rises to 104

After two more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Assam rises to 104, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Monday. "The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Assam rise to 104 with two new positive cases reported today," said Sarma.

Out of the 104 positive COVID-19 cases, 58 are active cases while 41 patients have been discharged and three persons succumbed to the virus, and two patients have been migrated as well, Sarma added. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 96,169 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 157 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has risen to 3,029, as per the latest update by the ministry. Out of the total number of cases, 36,824 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)