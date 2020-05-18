Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM urges PM to allow work under MGNREGS in rabi, kharif crop operations

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow labour/cardholders under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) work in farm operations for both Kharif and Rabi crops in view of the migrant labour shortage.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:38 IST
Punjab CM urges PM to allow work under MGNREGS in rabi, kharif crop operations
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. . Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow labour/cardholders under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) work in farm operations for both Kharif and Rabi crops in view of the migrant labour shortage. The CM urged the Prime Minister to direct the Union Ministry of Rural Development to give such clearance to Punjab.

"Captain Amarinder Singh suggested that the Union Ministry of Rural Development could, in consultation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, designate a specific number of man-days per acre (for paddy and wheat) that may be allowed under MGNREGS," said an official statement. The Chief Minister said that this initiative would help to mitigate the rising labour cost of the farmers, promote rural employment, and most importantly, help in preserving food security for the nation at a time of this unprecedented global crisis.

Pointing out that both the Centre and the states are collectively engaged in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the Central Government has, in its recent economic stimulus package, announced additional funds to the tune of Rs. 40,000 crore under MGNREGA. Highlighting the problem of farm labour shortage in agricultural states, especially Punjab, as a result of the migration of labour, the Chief Minister said such situation is likely to impact agricultural operations adversely during the transplantation of paddy in June, "as a large proportion of the labour engaged in these operations is seasonal migrant labour from UP and Bihar".

"Given the rising spread of the disease as well as the return of migrants to their native states, it is well-nigh unlikely that Punjab will see any major return of migrant farm labour for the coming Kharif season," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

As Biden crafts U.S. coronavirus response proposals, Warren has his ear

Presumptive Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has been speaking regularly with former rival Elizabeth Warren on public health and economic relief ideas as he crafts more ambitious proposals aimed at helping Americans through th...

C'garh: COVID-19 cases rise to 95

With three persons, including two migrant workers, testing positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Monday, the total number of the COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 95, officials said. While two cases are reported from Raigarh di...

Israel's outgoing defense minister says Iran starting to withdraw from Syria

Iran has begun withdrawing its forces from Syria, Israels outgoing defense minister said on Monday, without offering any evidence to support his assertion. Naftali Bennett also urged his successor, Benny Gantz, to maintain pressure on Iran,...

Stimulus package is pure 'cheating'; Centre treating states

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday lambasted the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the fiscal stimulus package, accusing it of treating states like beggars and imposing laughable conditions for increasing borrowing l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020