Telangana reports 41 new COVID-19 positive cases, tally reaches 1,592

Forty-one more COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Monday, taking the state's tally to 1,592.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-05-2020 02:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 02:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Forty-one more COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Monday, taking the state's tally to 1,592. "The cases include 1002 cured/discharged, 556 active cases and 34 deaths," the State Health Department said in a release.

A total of 96,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India while 36,824 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. There are 56,316 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,029 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

