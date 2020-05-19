Telangana reports 41 new COVID-19 positive cases, tally reaches 1,592
Forty-one more COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Monday, taking the state's tally to 1,592.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-05-2020 02:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 02:46 IST
Forty-one more COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Monday, taking the state's tally to 1,592. "The cases include 1002 cured/discharged, 556 active cases and 34 deaths," the State Health Department said in a release.
A total of 96,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India while 36,824 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. There are 56,316 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,029 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)
ALSO READ
NHL-Georges Laraque hospitalized with COVID-19: 'It's the worst thing ever'
Westpac NZ committed to supporting customers through COVID-19 impact
COVID-19 crisis should kickstart efforts to reach SDGs: UN deputy chief
Top Chinese health official warns of COVID-19 rebound
India's COVID-19 count reaches 42,533; death toll at 1,373