Man arrested for threatening former UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested a man after former Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar lodged an FIR in Ghazipur for receiving threat calls from an unknown number.

ANI | Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:43 IST
Superintendent of Police, Dr Om Prakash Singh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested a man after former Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar lodged an FIR in Ghazipur for receiving threat calls from an unknown number. According to Rajbhar's video message, he has lodged an FIR with Kaseemabad Police Station in Ghazipur district that an unidentified person has been threatening him.

"I received the phone call from an unknown number while I was moving through Kasimabad area on May 14. The caller used abusive words and threatened to kill me and my family members," Rajbhar said. Meanwhile, Police said that a person has been arrested and he claimed to be a former party worker.

"An FIR was lodged and police have arrested a person who owns the phone number from which Om Prakash Rajbhar was getting threat calls. He has claimed that he has been a party worker and he called him just to talk related to work," Superintendent of Police, Dr Om Prakash Singh said. "We are investigating the matter as Rajbhar has not provided any audio clip in this matter," Singh added.(ANI)

