Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in Delhi HC seeks to restrict universities, colleges from charging gross amounts as tuition fees

A petition has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking directions to Central government and University Grant Commission (UGC) to ensure that the universities and colleges are restricted form charging gross amounts as tuition fees.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:47 IST
Plea in Delhi HC seeks to restrict universities, colleges from charging gross amounts as tuition fees
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A petition has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking directions to Central government and University Grant Commission (UGC) to ensure that the universities and colleges are restricted form charging gross amounts as tuition fees. The petition, filed by Justice For Rights Foundation through its president -- advocate Satayam Singh -- sought directions to provide mechanism to ensure that the names of the students are not omitted or deleted or left-out due to nonpayment of semester fees due to lockdown.

The plea filed last week sought directions to allow only those institutions to charge tuition fees which have provided online classes during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period. It said that the students and parents are not in the appropriate financial condition to make such payments either due to loss of wages or deduction of wages, coupled with financial hardship and therefore to compel either students and/or parents to provide for complete fees for the upcoming semester would further dampen their current financial situation.

Moreover, the present demand by the educational institutions forces parents and students to choose between basic essential commodities required to survive lockdown and to effectively exercise their right to uninterrupted education, the plea said. It said that the respondents, Centre and UGC, have passed no such order for colleges and universities providing concession or relief to students and parents, which is equally important for smooth continuation of studies for college students.

"Right to education can only have effective meaning if it is read as a right to continuous and uninterrupted education, the reality also remains that many students and parents are supporting their educational endeavors with the help of educational or friendly loans, which further add to the burden," the plea said. "The universities/colleges/educational institutions have adopted a nonchalant and non-serious approach to the said issue and are not providing or effectively dealing with the said issue and thereby causing and forcing the students to pay the fees thereby imposing financial burden and causing mental agony by endangering the wellbeing of every student during this epidemic," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Israeli Foreign Minister's first call abroad is to India; vows to strengthen ties

Israels newly appointed Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Tuesday called External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in what is his first phone call abroad after taking charge, a day after the two leaders vowed to work together to strengthen an...

Pilot blames Centre for failing to provide relief to migrant workers

Rajasthan Congress president and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that the BJP-led government at the Centre has failed to formulate a concrete policy to provide relief to migrant workers stranded due to the COVID-19-induce...

Bus row: Priyanka's aide, UP Cong chief booked for 'forgery'

Police here on Tuesday booked Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and the personal secretary to party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over a list of buses to ferry stranded migrant workers back to the state. Lallu, Vadras persona...

Groupe SEB appoints Ashish Kakkar CEO of India operations

French domestic appliances maker Groupe SEB on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ashish Kakkar as the Chief Executive Officer of its India operations.&#160; Prior to joining Groupe SEB India, Kakkar was associated with&#160;Reynolds Pens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020