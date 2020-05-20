Left Menu
PM Modi interacts with '1 croreth beneficiary' of Ayushman Bharat, lauds contribution of those associated with scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with the "1 croreth beneficiary" of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the country's flagship public health insurance scheme, and thanked all individuals and organisations associated with the "largest healthcare programme in the world."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 09:18 IST
PM Modi interacts with '1 croreth beneficiary' of Ayushman Bharat, lauds contribution of those associated with scheme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with the "1 croreth beneficiary" of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the country's flagship public health insurance scheme, and thanked all individuals and organisations associated with the "largest healthcare programme in the world." The Prime Minister had a telephonic interaction with the beneficiary from Meghalaya, Pooja Thapa, who is also the wife of an Indian Army personnel.

During the course of the interaction, Thapa thanked Prime Minister Modi for starting the scheme which helped her in undergoing an operation free of cost, including the cost of medicines. The Prime Minister wished Thapa a speedy recovery and also took her feedback on the on-ground implementation of the scheme.

Later, through a series of tweets, he appreciated the efforts of doctors, nurses among others in ensuring the scheme helps the 'poor and downtrodden'. "It would make every Indian proud that the number of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries has crossed 1 crore. In less than two years, this initiative has had a positive impact on so many lives. I congratulate all the beneficiaries and their families. I also pray for their good health," the Prime Minister's tweet read.

"I appreciate our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and all others associated with Ayushman Bharat. Their efforts have made it the largest healthcare programme in the world. This initiative has won the trust of several Indians, especially the poor and downtrodden," he added in the second tweet. The Prime Minister stressed that one of the biggest benefits of the scheme is "portability", and said, "Beneficiaries can get top quality and affordable medical care not only where they registered but also in other parts of India. This helps those who work away from home or registered at a place where they don't belong."

The Prime Minister, during the telephonic interaction, also said that he regularly used to meet and hold chats with Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries from across the country during his official tours, but could not do so currently due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

