Mumbai artist paints on highway to create awareness regarding COVID-19, show gratitude to cops
In a bid to show gratitude to policemen and creating awareness regarding COVID-19, a Mumbai-based artist Ashok Kurmi has painted pictures on the Eastern Express Highway in Sion.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-05-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 09:53 IST
In a bid to show gratitude to policemen and creating awareness regarding COVID-19, a Mumbai-based artist Ashok Kurmi has painted pictures on the Eastern Express Highway in Sion.
In his artwork, Kurmi has praised the police personnel and also urged people to stay indoors in order to halt the spread of the deadly virus.
"I stay near the highway and saw that many migrant labourers were walking towards their home and the police were taking care of them. The incident motivated me to draw pictures on the roads to create awareness about the coronavirus and also to laud policemen," said Kurmi while speaking to ANI. (ANI)
