Delhi returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand
One more migrant worker, who had returned from Delhi has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakashi, said CMO Uttarkashi.ANI | Dehradun | Updated: 20-05-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 10:22 IST
"The man had returned from Delhi on May 16. He was suffering from a fever following which he was isolated. The total number of cases in the district has reached three," said DP Joshi, CMO Uttarakhand.
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 112 in Uttarakhand, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
