Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar govt over lack of testing for coronavirus, poor quarantine facilities

Leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, has slammed the Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating there aren't enough testing centres in the state and that quarantine facilities for migrant workers reaching the state are very poor.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:15 IST
Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar govt over lack of testing for coronavirus, poor quarantine facilities
Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, has slammed the Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating there aren't enough testing centres in the state and that quarantine facilities for migrant workers reaching the state are very poor. "As the opposition, our role is to make the state government realise their shortcomings and take up issues related to people through constructive criticism. We have been telling and requesting the government that it is far behind in terms of conducting COVID-19 tests. There was only paperwork in the name of screening. Till there is not enough testing, it is neither possible to assess the severity of the problem nor to find its solution," said a press release translated from Hindi.

"We have requested the Chief Minister that ideally there should be corona testing centres in every district. We have even said that at least in every division, a testing center should be made available as soon as possible. Each division should have a corona dedicated hospital," it said. The release also alleged that Bihar's health system has been destroyed in the last 15 years and that there is a shortage of PPE kits, testing kits and ventilators.

"We have called for testing of migrant workers entering the state and that there should be proper arrangement for their quarantine. Social distancing is not followed in quarantine centres in Bihar and also there are no masks, etc. The situation of quarantine centres is such that they themselves have become a spot for spreading the infection," the RJD leader said. "The government is not paying any attention to corruption and loot going on in the name of relief operations," he said.

He further said that most migrant workers are not quarantined. For many, the tests were not conducted. "Some have escaped from quarantine centres due to lack of facilities there. Thousands of migrants reached their homes without any primary testing. The government lacks the will to keep people in quarantine. Food and lodging facilities are poor in the quarantine centres." "There are some videos and audios in which the government officials are asking migrants to go to their home instead of staying in quarantine centres. Even after getting information about the migrants directly going to their homes, the administration is not taking any note of it," the press release said.

"Due to the state government's negligence, coronavirus is tightening its grip in the state. The government is relaxed regarding screening, testing, cure, prevention and spreading awareness about the coronavirus. We have asked the government to strictly implement four important steps of Test, Isolate, Treat, and Trace. The government had three months time to prepare but neither its preparations are seen nor its seriousness on the issue," it further said. "It is sad that the government has put the governance itself in lockdown. The Chief Minister is conducting meetings and issues press releases one after another but the real management of the situation has shown no improvement," the press release said.

"Did the government have no idea about testing and quarantine of migrant labours and about providing them with basic facilities. Why the government is not serious on this issue and inviting infection to spread further," Tejashwi questioned. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Establishment of COVID-19 field hospital in Tshwane underway

Plans to establish a field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients in Tshwane are underway.We are finalising the details of a field hospitalit will be done. When we have a field hospital here Rosslyn it will not just be for the employees but wi...

Coronavirus coming from India 'more lethal' than those from China, Italy: Oli

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said the coronavirus coming from India is more lethal than those from China and Italy and blamed the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Himalayan nation on those illegally entering the country fro...

Industry to achieve export target of USD 100 bn in next five years: TPCI

With the government taking steps in the agriculture and food sector, industry will be able to achieve export target of USD 100 billion worth in the next five years by focusing on untapped global markets like Africa, Latin America, Middle Ea...

EU seeks to reset relationship with nature after COVID crisis

The European Union will step up efforts to make food production more sustainable and halt biodiversity loss, after the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the need for a healthier relationship between human activity and nature.The European Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020