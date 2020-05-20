67 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state tally reaches 1,462
ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-05-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:10 IST
67 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,462, said the State Health Department on Wednesday. At present, there are 864 active cases in the state.
The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 41 on Wednesday after a person succumbed to the infection in the state. 556 people have been discharged from the hospitals and 15 people are admitted to ICU.
India's count of coronavirus cases on Wednesday soared to 1,06,750 including 42,298 recoveries and 3,303 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are 61,149 active cases currently. (ANI)
