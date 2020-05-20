Important decisions taken at today's Cabinet meeting for welfare of migrants, senior citizens: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that important decisions were taken in the Cabinet meeting today which are focused on the welfare of migrants, senior citizens, easier availability of credit and harnessing opportunities in the fisheries sector. "During today's Cabinet meeting, important decisions were taken which are focused on the welfare of migrants, senior citizens, easier availability of credit, harnessing opportunities in the fisheries sector. They will benefit several citizens," tweeted Modi.

He said the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) will revolutionise the fisheries sector. "It will invigorate it with the latest technology, infrastructure and ensure financial assistance. Our hardworking fishermen will gain immensely," he said. The Cabinet has given its ex-post facto approval for allocation of foodgrains from Central Pool to approximately 8 crore migrants / stranded migrants at 5 kg per person per month (May and June 2020) for two months free of cost.

It has also given approval for the extension of Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY), a social security scheme for senior citizens intended to give an assured minimum pension to them based on an assured return on the purchase price/subscription amount, up to March 31, 2023, for a further period of three years beyond March 31, 2020. (ANI)