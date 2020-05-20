Ireland expects scepticism in EU at UK Northern Ireland proposal

Ireland expects scepticism in EU at UK Northern Ireland proposalReuters | Dublin | Updated: 21-05-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 23:26 IST
Britain's proposal on Wednesday that its Brexit divorce deal would require no new customs infrastructure in Northern Ireland will be met with scepticism by many in the European Union, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.
"There is going to need to be a lot of technical discussion around the commitments that were made in this plan today. It's quite straightforward in relation to things like live animals, but I think the really tricky area will be around customs," Coveney told Irish national broadcaster RTE.
"I think there will be a lot of sceptical people in the EU when they hear the British government say there will be no new physical infrastructure around customs in Northern Ireland or in Great Britain facing Northern Ireland," he added, saying the proposal was nevertheless a step forward.
- READ MORE ON:
- Simon Coveney
- Great Britain
- Northern Ireland
- RTE
- Irish
- European Union
ALSO READ
Northern Ireland says 'no headroom' to lift COVID-19 restrictions now
UK Supreme Court rules internment of Northern Ireland's Adams unlawful
UK Supreme Court overturns jailbreak convictions of Northern Ireland's Adams
Northern Ireland eases restrictions, Ireland deaths at seven-week low
UK says no new customs posts needed for post-Brexit border with Northern Ireland