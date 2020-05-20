7 CoBRA commandos, undergoing treatment in Delhi, among 17 CRPF personnel who test COVID-19

Seven Central Reserve Police Force's CoBRA commandos who were injured in anti-Naxals operations and have been undergoing treatment in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to CRPF, these 17 personnel have been staying in the Northern Sector camp and have tested positive.

"7 Central Reserve Police Force's CoBRA commandos who were injured in anti-Naxals operations and are undergoing treatment in Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19. They are among the 17 CRPF personnel residing in Northern Sector camp who have tested positive in the last 24 hours," CRPF said. Meanwhile, as per an update according to CRPF, six personnel have recovered and discharged who were admitted earlier.

In the country, there are 106 active positive cases from CRPF, 211 have recovered, while one has died. As of now, total COVID-19 cases of CRPF in the country so far is 318. On the other side, BSF said that in the last one day, 3 personnel have been tested positive. "Total recovered till today is 249 and Active Covid-19 cases under treatments are 112," BSF said.

According to ITBP, no COVID-19 case has been reported in ITBP today and 22 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours. (ANI)