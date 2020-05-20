Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 CoBRA commandos, undergoing treatment in Delhi, among 17 CRPF personnel who test COVID-19

Seven Central Reserve Police Force's CoBRA commandos who were injured in anti-Naxals operations and have been undergoing treatment in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 23:31 IST
7 CoBRA commandos, undergoing treatment in Delhi, among 17 CRPF personnel who test COVID-19
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Seven Central Reserve Police Force's CoBRA commandos who were injured in anti-Naxals operations and have been undergoing treatment in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to CRPF, these 17 personnel have been staying in the Northern Sector camp and have tested positive.

"7 Central Reserve Police Force's CoBRA commandos who were injured in anti-Naxals operations and are undergoing treatment in Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19. They are among the 17 CRPF personnel residing in Northern Sector camp who have tested positive in the last 24 hours," CRPF said. Meanwhile, as per an update according to CRPF, six personnel have recovered and discharged who were admitted earlier.

In the country, there are 106 active positive cases from CRPF, 211 have recovered, while one has died. As of now, total COVID-19 cases of CRPF in the country so far is 318. On the other side, BSF said that in the last one day, 3 personnel have been tested positive. "Total recovered till today is 249 and Active Covid-19 cases under treatments are 112," BSF said.

According to ITBP, no COVID-19 case has been reported in ITBP today and 22 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Stocks rally on reopening, stimulus hopes

The three major averages on Wall St were poised for their fourth gain in five session on Wednesday as investors again bet on a swift economic recovery from coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the potential for more stimulus measures from the F...

Swiss launch impeachment process against attorney general over FIFA conduct

Switzerland has moved closer to removing Attorney General Michael Lauber from office after a parliamentary panel launched impeachment proceedings against the top Swiss prosecutor relating to his probe of corruption in world soccer. The judi...

Brazil widens use of malaria drugs in mild coronavirus cases

Brazils health ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines for wider use of anti-malarial drugs in mild coronavirus cases, a treatment touted by President Jair Bolsonaro in defiance of public health experts warning of possible health risks....

Colombian police use drones to detect high body temperatures

It is not a bird, a plane or Superman the aircraft humming in the skies above Colombias capital Bogota are instead police drones that are meant to detect people with high temperatures or those violating the countrys coronavirus quarantine.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020