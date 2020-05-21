Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 13:43 IST
Delhi HC judge Sangita Dhingra Sehgal resigns, to join as Prez of Delhi State Consumer Commission

Delhi High Court judge Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal has resigned following her appointment as the President of the Delhi State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission. Justice Sehgal, who was set to retire as the high court judge next month on attaining the retirement age of 62, will soon take over her new post.

As per a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday, she has tendered her resignation and it has been accepted by the central government. An order issued by the Delhi government on January 28 had said the appointment of Justice Sehgal as the President of the Delhi State Commission on 'whole time' basis shall be for a term of five years or till she attains the age of 67 years, whichever is earlier.

It said she will be entitled to emoluments (salary, allowances and other pre-requisites) as are admissible to a sitting judge of a high court. Justice Sehgal obtained her LLB degree from Delhi University in 1981 and completed her LLM in 1983. She subsequently did her Ph.D. from Amity University, Noida in 2012. She was the topper of her batch of 1984 in Delhi Judicial Services and joined the services in July 1985.

She served as the Registrar General of Delhi High Court from April 2013 to December 2014 and also worked as Registrar (Vigilance). She was elevated as an additional judge of the High Court on December 15, 2014, and became a permanent judge on June 2, 2016. During her tenure in the district court, she dealt with various prominent cases including the 'Jain hawala case', the 'match fixing case', the 'Lajpat Nagar bomb blast' and the 'cash for vote scam'.

She was a Presiding Officer of The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. She has also authored various books including 'An Exhaustive Guide to the Slum Area (Improvement & Clearance) Act, 1956', 'Commentary on–The Legal Services Authorities Act' and 'Woman Know Thyself'..

