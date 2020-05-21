Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese government to push Hong Kong security laws in parliament-HK govt source

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 18:01 IST
Chinese government to push Hong Kong security laws in parliament-HK govt source

China's government will put Hong Kong national security laws on the agenda of its parliamentary session that opens on Friday, a senior Hong Kong government source told Reuters.

The technical details behind what is expected to be a highly provocative move remain unclear but further details will be announced later this evening, the source said.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Gauteng Premier attributes compliance with regulations to law enforcement agencies

The level of awareness and compliance with the lockdown regulations in Gauteng have improved but areas in some townships remain a concern for the government.Gauteng Premier David Makhura has attributed compliance with the regulations to the...

Lori Loughlin, husband to plead guilty in college admissions scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges for trying to fraudulently win their childrens admission to the University of Southern California, the U.S. Departm...

SFI seeks postponement of board exams till COVID-19 goes

Chennai, May 21 PTI The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to file its response by June 11 to a plea from the Students Federation of India SFI seeking to postpone the board exams for classes X and XII till COVID-19 is ...

Texas base put on lockdown after reports of shooter

A naval air station in Texas went on lockdown Thursday morning after an active shooter was reported near one of the facilitys gatesNaval Air Station-Corpus Christi said the shooter was neutralized and all gates remained closed. There were n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020