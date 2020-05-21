Chinese government to push Hong Kong security laws in parliament-HK govt source

Chinese government to push Hong Kong security laws in parliament-HK govt sourceReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 18:01 IST
China's government will put Hong Kong national security laws on the agenda of its parliamentary session that opens on Friday, a senior Hong Kong government source told Reuters.
The technical details behind what is expected to be a highly provocative move remain unclear but further details will be announced later this evening, the source said.