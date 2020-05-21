China parliament's annual session to last seven days, end May 28

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
Chennai, May 21 PTI The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the Tamil Nadu government on a PIL from CPI-M seeking to restrain the authorities from converting slum clearance board apartments into COVID-19 isolation wards. A Speci...
Baton exchange wont be allowed in relay training, boxers will not have access to rings and only singles players will get to practice at indoor badminton courts, according to the Sports Authority of Indias SOP for resumption of training, the...
A woman here has alleged that her COVID-19 positive husband was missing from hospital, but health authorities on Thursday clarified that the man had died during treatment and his cremation was performed by government staff as the family was...
Thousands of people are being forcefully quarantined in Uttar Pradesh even after completing their quarantine period, BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali alleged on Thursday, requesting that they should be released as it was burdening the state resourc...