Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greyhound to pay $125,000 air penalty, ban buses from idling while parked

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:06 IST
Greyhound to pay $125,000 air penalty, ban buses from idling while parked
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The largest U.S. bus company Greyhound Lines agreed to pay a $125,000 penalty to the District of Columbia and will bar idling by buses when parked nationwide, according to a court filing Thursday.

Greyhound, a unit of FirstGroup PLC, agreed to settle the District of Columbia's 2019 lawsuit, Attorney General Karl Racine said in a statement. Buses must now be immediately turned off while parked and drivers will get training on the new policy and can face discipline if they do not comply. Greyhound, which transports about 16 million passengers a year in North America, did not immediately comment. Vehicle exhaust is the largest source of air pollution in the U.S. capital, Racine said.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 tally rises to 146 in Uttarakhand

Twenty-four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Thursday in a record single-day spike since the return of migrants began in the state, taking the total number of cases to 146. The number of active cases in the hill ...

Bihar reports 10th COVID-19 fatality; infection tally reaches 1,987

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar soared to 1,987 on Thursday, when 211 people tested positive for the coronavirus, as the health department declared a 55-year-old man, who died at a hospital two days ago, as the states tenth fata...

INSIGHT-How big unions smooth the way for Amazon worker protests

Warehouse employees last month staged a walkout in Michigan to demand safer working conditions at their facility. So did workers in New York, Illinois and Minnesota. These and other Amazon.com Inc employees across the country are seizing on...

UK test and trace system is on course for June 1 - health minister

Britains health minister said the health services COVID-19 smartphone app was working on the Isle of Wight, where it is being trialed, and the countrys test and trace operation would be ready to launch on June 1 when the lockdown is further...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020