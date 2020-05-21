Left Menu
Development News Edition

China doesn't seem to understand independence of Canada's judiciary - Trudeau

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 21-05-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:14 IST
China doesn't seem to understand independence of Canada's judiciary - Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

China does not appear to understand that Canada's judiciary is independent, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, taking a rare public swipe at Beijing at a time when bilateral ties are poor.

China says Canada must free Huawei Technologies Co Ltd chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who is fighting extradition to the United States. She was arrested by Vancouver police in December 2018. Canadian government officials have repeatedly said they cannot intervene in the case.

"Canada has an independent judicial system that functions without interference or override by politicians," Trudeau told a daily briefing. "China doesn't work quite the same way and (doesn't) seem to understand that we do have an independent judiciary."

Shortly after Meng's arrest, Chinese authorities detained two Canadian men in China on state security charges. Beijing also blocked imports of Canadian canola seed. Trudeau said last month that China had suspended consular visits to the two men, citing the coronavirus outbreak.

"The fact that China is still linking an independent judicial system in the case of Meng Wanzhou with the arbitrary detention of two Canadians is saddening but that's a challenge we've been working with for many months," he said on Thursday. The Chinese embassy in Ottawa was not immediately available for comment.

Canada and China are both "furious" over the case of Meng but there are signs the two sides can hold constructive talks, the Canadian ambassador to Beijing said in February. The United States says it believes Meng covered up attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran, breaking U.S. sanctions against the country.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 tally rises to 146 in Uttarakhand

Twenty-four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Thursday in a record single-day spike since the return of migrants began in the state, taking the total number of cases to 146. The number of active cases in the hill ...

Bihar reports 10th COVID-19 fatality; infection tally reaches 1,987

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar soared to 1,987 on Thursday, when 211 people tested positive for the coronavirus, as the health department declared a 55-year-old man, who died at a hospital two days ago, as the states tenth fata...

INSIGHT-How big unions smooth the way for Amazon worker protests

Warehouse employees last month staged a walkout in Michigan to demand safer working conditions at their facility. So did workers in New York, Illinois and Minnesota. These and other Amazon.com Inc employees across the country are seizing on...

UK test and trace system is on course for June 1 - health minister

Britains health minister said the health services COVID-19 smartphone app was working on the Isle of Wight, where it is being trialed, and the countrys test and trace operation would be ready to launch on June 1 when the lockdown is further...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020