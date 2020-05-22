Shooter at Texas naval air station no longer a threat, lockdown lifted

A shooter at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas "no longer poses a threat," the U.S. Navy said, after a security force member was injured in events that unfolded early Thursday morning.

The shooting started at 6:15 a.m. CT (1115 GMT) and hurt one sailor, who sustained minor injuries and was released from a hospital, the Navy Information Office said in a statement. The station itself said in a Facebook post that a base lockdown had been lifted. The FBI will lead an investigation into Thursday morning's events, the Navy said.

Late last year, a Saudi gunman killed three U.S. sailors in an attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida, just days after a U.S. sailor shot three civilians at the historic Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii, killing two of them before taking his own life.