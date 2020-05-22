Taiwan urges China not to lead Hong Kong into 'bigger turmoil'Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 22-05-2020 07:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 07:58 IST
Taiwan's government urged China on Friday not to lead Hong Kong into "bigger turmoil" due to wrong policy decisions, after China proposed new national security legislation for the former British colony.
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement that China's Communist Party has wrongly blamed external influences and Hong Kong independence "separatists" for the instability in the territory.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Hong Kong
- Taiwan
- British
- Mainland Affairs Council
- Communist Party
ALSO READ
China reports 2 new coronavirus cases, both imported
China's services sector contracts for 3rd month as job losses hit record - Caixin PMI
China's exports unexpectedly rise even as coronavirus batters global demand
China April exports unexpectedly rise 3.5% y/y; imports down 14.2%
Trump says could say in a week or two whether China adhering to trade deal