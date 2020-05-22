Hong Kong says national security law will not hamper judicial independence

Hong Kong says national security law will not hamper judicial independenceReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 22-05-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 12:41 IST
Hong Kong's government said on Friday that plans by Beijing to impose national security legislation in the Chinese-ruled city would not affect its judicial independence or that of its legal entities.
The leader of the global financial hub, Carrie Lam, said Beijing's intention was to tackle illegal activities that the government believed had damaged national security. (Reporting By Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Alex Richardson)
