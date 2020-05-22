Nigeria Government sets up a committee for reopening of nation's economy

The Nigeria Government on Thursday in Abuja has set up a committee to consider the eventual reopening of the nation's economy, according to a news report by Premium Times.

This was part of the decisions taken by the National Economic Council on Thursday. This was disclosed by the governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru, after the NEC meeting.

Badaru said that the lack of synergy between the government taskforce on COVID-19 and state governors had been resolved by President Muhammadu Buhari at the last meeting.

"The president was clear that the Governors' Forum and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 should meet and agree on steps to be taken, and it has been discussed today. Sometimes you will see a different approach by different states, that doesn't mean that there is a loggerhead between the states and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, "Badaru said.

"Some peculiar situations require some peculiar solutions and that is why at times you see such and that will always be discussed with the Presidential Task Force so that we will always be on the same page," he added.

In collaborating with the Presidential Task Force, he said that the committee is looking at the guidelines and they have agreed with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on all that is being done by the committee to make sure they are on course.