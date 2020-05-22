Beijing, on HK, says no country would let separatists endanger security

Beijing, on HK, says no country would let separatists endanger securityReuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:26 IST
China said on Friday it opposed foreign interference in Hong Kong and that no country would allow separatists to endanger national security, responding to the latest U.S. criticisms about Beijing's handling of the city.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily briefing. Beijing plans to impose new national security legislation for Hong Kong, which has prompted alarm among activists who believe the new regulation could further erode freedoms in the city.
Zhao said Beijing seeks cooperation and dialogue with Washington but will fight back if the United States tries to oppress China.
