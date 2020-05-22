Thailand to choose next central bank governor

Thailand is seeking a new central bank governor to succeed Veerathai Santiprabhob whose five-year term ends in September, as the Southeast Asian country combats the coronavirus outbreak. Application will be open from May 26 to June 16, former finance ministry permanent secretary Rungson Sriworasat, chairman of the selection committee, told a briefing.

Veerathai is eligible to apply for a second term but he has not discussed the matter yet, Rungson said. The committee will meet on June 18 to consider candidates and propose two names before July 2 to the finance minister to pick the 24th central bank chief before seeking cabinet approval and the king's endorsement, he said.

Veerathai https://www.bot.or.th/English/AboutBOT/RolesAndHistory/Governor/Pages/Veerathai.aspx, 50, took office on Oct 1, 2015, when the economy was struggling a year after the military seized power following a period of political unrest.