TN govt acquires Jayalalithaa's house 'Veda Illam' to convert into memorial

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's house 'Veda Illam' in Chennai has been acquired by the state government, after an ordinance was passed to convert it into a government memorial. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had issued a public notice to acquire Jayalalithaa's house in Poes Garden and to convert it into a memorial.

In a declaration, the Tamil Nadu government said, "Appropriate government/Collector Chennai after considering the recommendation and record of proceedings u/s 15 (1) and (2) of the RFCTLARR Act, 2013 submitted by the Land Acquisition Act Officer/Revenue Divisional Officer is satisfied that the acquisition of the lands are needed for the public purpose that is to convert the land and buildings of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Selvi J Jayalalithaa (late) at Poes Garden as government memorial. This project does not involve any displacement of families relocation." In August 2018, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami had announced that Jayalalithaa's residence will be converted into a memorial and the state government had initiated the land acquisition process. (ANI)