Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks NIA's reply on Navlakha's interim bail plea on medical grounds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:23 IST
HC seeks NIA's reply on Navlakha's interim bail plea on medical grounds

The Delhi High Court Friday sought NIA's response on a plea by civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha seeking interim bail in the Bhima Koregaon violence case on the ground that due to his advanced age, he was vulnerable of catching virus in prison during the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice Anup J Bhambhani, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, issued notice to the NIA on the plea and asked the agency to file its response and listed the matter for further hearing on May 27.

Navlakha had surrendered before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on April 14 in pursuance to the Supreme Court's direction. He is presently lodged in Tihar jail. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the NIA, opposed the plea saying the grounds in the interim bail were rejected by the Supreme Court when Navlakh had sought extension of his protection from arrest on grounds of ongoing pandemic.

Navlakha, 67, said he is lodged in Tihar jail during a period where the entire nation is gripped with the threat of contracting the highly contagious and deadly COVID-19 virus.  The plea said given his advanced age, he is vulnerable to catching any infections/virus, especially in a crowded environment like prison. “The applicant is a senior citizen suffering from Colonic Polyposis, Chronic Gastritis and lactose intolerance, which can be controlled only through timely and regular medication and a very controlled diet.

"Furthermore, while he was in NIA's custody during interrogation, he was diagnosed by high blood pressure by the doctor at Safdarjung Hospital, which condition all the more increases the risk of his morbidity,” it said. On March 16, the apex court had dismissed his anticipatory bail and had granted three weeks time to surrender. On April 8, he again moved the Supreme Court seeking time to surrender citing the coronavirus pandemic. The Top court had asked him to surrender in one week.

While dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of Navlakha and civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde, the apex court had said their petitions cannot be maintained in view of the bar contained in 43D(4) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. Section 43D(4) of the UAPA bars grant of anticipatory bail to a person accused of having committed an offence punishable under this Act.

In August 2018, Navlakha was arrested by the Pune Police from his Delhi residence  following the violence at Koregaon Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018. The transit remand order was, however, set aside by the Delhi High Court. According to Pune Police, “inflammatory” speeches and “provocative” statements made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017 had triggered caste violence at Koregaon Bhima the next day. The police alleged that the conclave was backed by Maoists.

Earlier this year, investigation in the case was transferred from Maharashtra Police to the NIA..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Plane crashes in Pakistan with around 100 on board

A Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with around 100 passengers and crew crashed on Friday in a residential area of the southern city of Karachi, with many feared dead, officials said. The state carrier said flight PK 8303 had crashe...

IPL is just a money grab, shouldn't take precedence over T20 World cup: Border

The IPL is just a money grab and cannot be allowed to take precedence over this years T20 World Cup, said former Australia skipper Allan Border. There is speculation that the 13th IPL, which was suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pa...

Yatra.com to provide free bus service for 3,500 UP migrants in Delhi, Gurugram

Online travel solutions provider Yatra.com on Friday said it has partnered with the administrations of Delhi and Gurugram for ferrying over 3,500 migrants to various parts of Uttar Pradesh free of cost.&#160; Starting May 22, the bus servi...

FOREX-New U.S.-China tensions lifts dollar; euro, offshore yuan fall

The dollar climbed on Friday as the emergence of a fresh source of tension between the United States and China boosted demand for safe-haven currencies and caused the euro, offshore yuan, and commodity currencies to fall. The dollar, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020