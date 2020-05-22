Left Menu
Bhima Koregaon case: Delhi HC notice to NIA on Gautam Navlakha's plea seeking interim bail

Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a plea filed by activist Gautam Navlakha, who is facing probe for his alleged role in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, seeking interim bail on medical grounds.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a plea filed by activist Gautam Navlakha, who is facing probe for his alleged role in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, seeking interim bail on medical grounds. Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani asked the NIA to file a reply on Navlakha's plea and listed the matter for further hearing on May 27.

Navlakha is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail. The petition, filed through advocate Warisha Farasat, said that Navlakha is a senior citizen suffering from colonic polyposis, chronic gastritis and lactose intolerance and has recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, which increases the risk of his morbidity.

The interim bail application said that Navlakha, who is 67 years old, is particularly vulnerable to catching any infection/virus, especially in a crowded environment like prison. "The Applicant is a senior citizen suffering from Colonic Polyposis, Chronic Gastritis and lactose intolerance, which can be controlled only through timely and regular medication and a very controlled diet," the plea said.

The plea also said that he is currently lodged in central jail number 3, Tihar Jail during a period where the entire nation is gripped with the threat of contracting the highly contagious and deadly COVId-19 virus. Navlakha had, last month, surrendered before the NIA in the national capital after the completion of the bail period granted by the Supreme Court.

On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. One person was killed and several others were injured in the incident. The police have filed 58 cases against 162 people in the matter. (ANI)

