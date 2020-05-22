24 new COVID-19 cases reported in BSF
24 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the Border Security Force in the last 24 hours. With this the number of active cases in the force has risen to 108, said the BSF in a bulletin.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:14 IST
24 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the Border Security Force in the last 24 hours. With this the number of active cases in the force has risen to 108, said the BSF in a bulletin. The bulletin further states that 277 BSF personnel have so far recovered and discharged.
A total of three fatalities due to COVID-19 have been reported as of now in the BSF. India on Friday recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases with 6,088 new cases and 148 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,18,447, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
Out of the total cases, 66,330 are active cases and 3,583 have succumbed to the infection. As many as 48,533 patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated to date. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- BSF
- India
- COVID
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Two BSF personnel succumb to COVID-19; 41 new cases take total infections in the force to 193: Officials.
2 BSF personnel die of COVID-19; 41 news cases reported
Coronavirus kills 2 BSF, 1 CISF personnel; CAPFs nearly have 500 active cases now
Amit Shah condoles death of two BSF personnel due to COVID-19
12 more BSF ‘praharis’ test corona-positive in Jodhpur