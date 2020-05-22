Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 taught us importance of technology like digitisation, video conferencing: Justice A K Sikri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:56 IST
COVID-19 taught us importance of technology like digitisation, video conferencing: Justice A K Sikri

Former Supreme Court judge, Justice A K Sikri on Friday said that COVID-19 has taught the importance of digitisation, paperless format of courts and videoconferencing and incorporating these technologies would help in better court management as well as efficient and cost effective arbitration. Justice Sikri expressed his view while inaugurating the Indian Dispute Resolution Centre, which according to its website has been set up "to provide an institutional environment, both online and offline, for resolution of all kinds of disputes".

In his keynote address at the webinar event, Justice Sikri said,"COVID-19 has taught us that this (digitisation) is the future. In future, we need to have two or three dedicated courts which conduct proceedings via videoconferencing only....By incorporating this technology, we can save a lot as there will be better court management and if this is applied to an institution, not only would the conduct of the arbitration be more efficient, it would be cost effective also." On the condition of international arbitration here, he said it is a well known fact that "in India we have not been able to set up till date any institution of world repute (to conduct arbitrations)".  "Because of that, today, insofar as international arbitration are concerned, in India it is virtually non-existent. The few institutions that are here, like FICCI, mostly cater to domestic arbitration," he said and added that only ad-hoc international arbitration takes place here. On the arbitration culture in India, Justice Sikri said that the international community "sees us as a suspect" with regard to enforcement of arbitration awards.

"In India we have to generate that kind of arbitration culture in which the international community will have faith and trust, he said and added that in order to bring arbitration reforms, we need to have laws which are "international compliant" -- "that is laws which are same in all countries so that one does not say that arbitration process in one country is better than the other". On conduct of arbitration, he said that in the commercial world people prefer arbitration instead of going to courts as it has many advantages -- like "confidentiality, party autonomy, option to choose an arbitrator" -- which are not available in normal litigation.

The other basic requirements of arbitration are -- it has to be cost effective and efficient, he said. On the difference between institutional and ad-hoc arbitration, Justice Sikri said that the latter as its advantages, like flexibility of procedure and timings.

However, this very flexibility, in Indian context, also delays the arbitration process, he said. "Therefore, it derails the arbitration process," he added.

"From this angle, institutional arbitration would be able to take care of this malaise and thus, we need an institutional arbitration," he further said. He also said that benefits of ad-hoc arbitration can be achieved by institutional arbitration also, provided that they function in a particular manner, "like having a panel of specialist arbitrators, arbitrators with impeccable integrity and transcribers...which we are lacking in India,"  "Institutional arbitration clause would be there in Indian contracts only if there are institutions which are trustworthy," he said at the conclusion of his keynote address.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Osaka tops Serena as world's highest-paid female athlete

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has become the worlds highest-paid female athlete, making USD 37.4 million 34.3 million euros in the past 12 months for an earnings record, Forbes magazine reported Friday. The 22-year-old Asian star, a two-...

3 samples tested for COVID-19 testing at Nagaland laboratory

Three samples were tested for COVID-19 on Friday at the newly inaugurated Bio-Safety Level BSL-3 Laboratory at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima, officials said. Nagaland has so far not reported any case of COVID-19.Being the first day, a tota...

Haryana's Home Minister Vij warns officials who ignore MLAs         

Officials have to listen and respond to queries of members of the legislative assembly MLAs and work with them, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Friday, warning them not to ignore legislators. His remarks come after legislators cuttin...

Nitish digitally inspects quarantine centres; takes people s feedback

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday took stock of the situation in coronavirus quarantine centres in the state through video conferencing besides interacting with those staying there. Kumar, who inspected 20 quarantine centres in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020