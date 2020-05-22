Left Menu
UK, Canada, Australia deeply concerned at China's security proposals for Hong Kong

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:31 IST
Britain, Canada and Australia issued a joint statement on Friday expressing their concern at China's proposals for legislation on national security in Hong Kong. China is set to impose new national security laws on the former British colony of Hong Kong after last year's pro-democracy unrest, a Chinese official said on Thursday.

"We are deeply concerned at proposals for introducing legislation related to national security in Hong Kong," Britain, Canada and Australia said. "Making such a law on Hong Kong’s behalf without the direct participation of its people, legislature or judiciary would clearly undermine the principle of 'One Country, Two Systems', under which Hong Kong is guaranteed a high degree of autonomy."

