Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clarify by May 27 on price cap for N95 masks: HC to Centre

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:32 IST
Clarify by May 27 on price cap for N95 masks: HC to Centre

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Union government to file an affidavit by May 27 clarifying whether it will impose a cap on the price of N95 masks. A bench of Chief justice Dipankar Datta and Justice SS Shinde also permitted the Association of Medical Consultants, a private city based body, to intervene in the issue.

The bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by Sucheta Dalal and Anjali Damania claiming such cap on pricing is required to curb black marketing of masks during the novel coronavirus outbreak. On the previous hearing on May 19, the petitioners' counsel, senior advocate Mihir Desai, told the court there already existed a shortage of N95 masks for frontline healthcare workers and, therefore, it was imperative that hoarding or black marketing of such masks be prevented.

The Maharashtra government had, however, told the HC at the time that it had already written to the Centre seeking that a maximum ceiling be fixed for the sale price of N95 masks. On Friday, the Centre's counsel Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh sought more time to respond to the plea.

While granting the Centre such time, the bench also allowed an intervention application filed by the Association of Medical Consultants that had told HC that the petitioners' grievance seeking a maximum price limit on the sale of such masks was a valid one. "Having regard to the nature of controversy that has been projected before us, we are of the considered opinion that the opinion of medical consultants might be beneficial for due administration of justice," the bench said while allowing the intervention application.

As per the PIL, though N95 masks have been declared an essential commodity under Essential Commodities Act, hoarding and profiteering from their sale by black marketeers continues in the state. Therefore, it was imperative government authorities ensured fair pricing of such masks, the plea says.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Jet Airways: Insolvency resolution process deadline extended till Aug 21

At a time when fresh bids have been invited for the grounded Jet Airways, the deadline for completion of its insolvency resolution process has been extended till August 21 due to the lockdown. The full service carrier, which shuttered opera...

Osaka tops Serena as world's highest-paid female athlete

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has become the worlds highest-paid female athlete, making USD 37.4 million 34.3 million euros in the past 12 months for an earnings record, Forbes magazine reported Friday. The 22-year-old Asian star, a two-...

3 samples tested for COVID-19 testing at Nagaland laboratory

Three samples were tested for COVID-19 on Friday at the newly inaugurated Bio-Safety Level BSL-3 Laboratory at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima, officials said. Nagaland has so far not reported any case of COVID-19.Being the first day, a tota...

Haryana's Home Minister Vij warns officials who ignore MLAs         

Officials have to listen and respond to queries of members of the legislative assembly MLAs and work with them, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Friday, warning them not to ignore legislators. His remarks come after legislators cuttin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020