Cyclone Amphan: IAF continues to be in high state of preparedness for relief operations
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 23:33 IST
The Indian Air Force (IAF) continues to be on a high state of preparedness for undertaking relief operations in the eastern parts of the country in the wake of cyclone Amphan. A total of 56 heavy and medium Lift assets comprising of 25 fixed-wing aircraft and 31 helicopters were earmarked by the IAF, an official release said.
"The aircraft/helicopters were modified with required equipment for undertaking relief operations and are on standby with crew for a quick deployment at various IAF bases. The Crisis Management Cell activated at Air HQ is actively coordinating with the civil administration and the NDRF teams," it said. Two C-130 aircraft airlifted four NDRF teams, two each from Pune and Arakkonam for Kolkata on May 21.
Along with these teams, 8.6 tonnes of heavy equipment/machinery required to undertake relief operations by NDRF was also airlifted. (ANI)
