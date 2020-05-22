Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Amphan: IAF continues to be in high state of preparedness for relief operations

The Indian Air Force (IAF) continues to be on a high state of preparedness for undertaking relief operations in the eastern parts of the country in the wake of cyclone Amphan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 23:33 IST
Cyclone Amphan: IAF continues to be in high state of preparedness for relief operations
A total of 56 Heavy and Medium Lift assets comprising of 25 fixed-wing aircraft and 31 helicopters were earmarked by the IAF. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force (IAF) continues to be on a high state of preparedness for undertaking relief operations in the eastern parts of the country in the wake of cyclone Amphan. A total of 56 heavy and medium Lift assets comprising of 25 fixed-wing aircraft and 31 helicopters were earmarked by the IAF, an official release said.

"The aircraft/helicopters were modified with required equipment for undertaking relief operations and are on standby with crew for a quick deployment at various IAF bases. The Crisis Management Cell activated at Air HQ is actively coordinating with the civil administration and the NDRF teams," it said. Two C-130 aircraft airlifted four NDRF teams, two each from Pune and Arakkonam for Kolkata on May 21.

Along with these teams, 8.6 tonnes of heavy equipment/machinery required to undertake relief operations by NDRF was also airlifted. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rahul pitches for direct help to people instead of loans to deal with coronavirus crisis

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday pitched for providing direct help to people instead of loans to deal with the situation created by coronavirus crisis and said the Centre has not helped the states the way it should have. Participating...

Allahabad HC grants bail to Unnao rape survivor’s uncle in forgery case

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Friday granted bail to the uncle of Unnao rape survivor, Mahesh Singh in connection with a case of manipulating a court order. Passing the order, Justice Vikas Kunvar Srivastav said Singh had a...

COVID-19 outbreak, deaths confined to limited areas due to lockdown: Govt

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus infection and deaths due to it have remained confined to limited areas, most of which are urban, due to the implementation of the lockdown, the government said on Friday. Also, the number of COVID-19 ca...

PIA suffers under management of serving Pakistan Air Force officials

The tragic crash of PIA flight PK8303 onboard 91 passengers and 8 crew members in Karachi on Friday was caused due to serious technical difficulties as reported by the pilot. However, the countrys national carrier, Pakistan International Ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020