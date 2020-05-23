Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the phone, regarding COVID-19 pandemic and its likely health and economic impact in the region.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 17:43 IST
PM Modi discusses COVID-19 impact with Sri Lankan Prez, Mauritian PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the phone, regarding COVID-19 pandemic and its likely health and economic impact in the region. Prime Minister Modi assured President Rajapaksa that India would continue to provide all possible support to Sri Lanka for mitigating the effect of the pandemic.

President Rajapaksa also briefed Modi on the steps being taken by his government to restart economic activity. In this context, both the leaders agreed on the need to accelerate Indian-assisted development projects in Sri Lanka. They also discussed the possibilities of promoting investments and value-addition in Sri Lanka by the Indian private sector. "Sri Lanka is fighting COVID-19 effectively under his leadership. India will continue to support our close maritime neighbour in dealing with the pandemic and its economic impact. We agreed to accelerate Indian-assisted development projects in Sri Lanka, and also strengthen investment links," said Prime Minister Modi on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes for the health and wellbeing of the Sri Lankan people during this period of the ongoing crisis. Modi also spoke to his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth and appreciated his government's efforts in effectively controlling the spread of the deadly virus in the country. Last week, India delivered half a million tablets of hydroxychloroquine to Mauritius as per their request.

Mauritius is one of the first countries to receive supplies of this medicine after a special exemption was granted for a few countries. The consignment of essential medicines will be followed by a second consignment in the coming weeks. "Our people share warm and special ties based on shared culture and values. Indians will stand by their Mauritian brothers and sisters at this difficult time," Prime Minister Modi said further. (ANI)

