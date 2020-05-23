Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh CM demands effective guidelines for passengers before resumption of domestic flight services

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday wrote to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and raised concern over resumption of flight services without any standard operating procedure (SOP) and asserted that it should be made operational only with strict and effective guidelines.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 23-05-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 19:39 IST
Chhattisgarh CM demands effective guidelines for passengers before resumption of domestic flight services
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. . Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday wrote to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and raised concern over resumption of flight services without any standard operating procedure (SOP) and asserted that it should be made operational only with strict and effective guidelines. In his letter to Puri, the Chief Minister said that it has come to his notice through different media that the Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to resume domestic flight services from May 25 and no separate standard operating procedure (SOP) has been issued for passengers who will be travelling.

"He said further spread of coronavirus infection could not be averted if domestic flight services are resumed at a time when there is a spike in corona positive cases in the country," according to an official statement. Baghel asserted that the civil aviation ministry should resume operating flights only under effective measures and guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to the statement, the Chief Minister urged Puri that details of each flight, having elaborate information about passengers travelling should be shared with states keeping in view the increasing number of coronavirus cases. Baghel also suggested that 14-day quarantine at a paid or state-operated quarantine facility should be mandatory. He said at the time of booking the passenger should be informed about mandatory quarantine and its conditions.

The chief minister said that resuming domestic flight services under strict and effective guidelines will help state governments in taking measures to curb and control the spread of coronavirus infection. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Eminent pulmonologist Dr J N Pande dies

Dr Jitendra Nath Pande, an eminent pulmonologist and former head of the Department of Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, died at his residence on Saturda...

Prisoners aged above 60 to be released on emergency parole to decongest jail in Delhi

Jail inmates who are above 60 years of age will be granted emergency parole in view of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Delhi Prisons department. A circular issued earlier this week stated that the convicts in this age group are more ...

Odisha allows home delivery of liquor, introduces 50pc 'COVID Fee'

The Odisha government on Saturday allowed home delivery of liquor and introduced a 50- per cent COVID Fee on all types of foreign liquor and beer, an official said. He said the existing ON and OFF shop licensees situated in areas other than...

Goa's active COVID-19 cases rise to 39

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by one to 55 on Saturday after a man who came by road from Maharashtra tested positive for novel coronavirus, state health secretary Nila Mohanan said. However, the number of active cases is 39 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020