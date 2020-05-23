With 201 new cases, Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 count reaches 6,371
With 201 new COVID-19 cases, the count in Madhya Pradesh reached 6,371 on Saturday, according to the state government.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-05-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 22:54 IST
With 201 new COVID-19 cases, the count in Madhya Pradesh reached 6,371 on Saturday, according to the state government. Nine deaths and 178 recoveries from the infection were reported today.
The number of positive cases includes 281 deaths and 3,267 patients who have been cured and discharged, according to the government. According to the bulletin, new cases were reported from Indore (83), Bhopal (38), Ujjain (27), among other districts in the state.
India on Saturday witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,654 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,25,101, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- COVID
- Bhopal
- Indore
- Ujjain
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- India
ALSO READ
China continues to hide and obfuscate COVID 19 data from world Pompeo
5 BMP jawans test COVID-19 positive, contact tracing being done
53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Indore on Friday
Indian envoy Sandhu, US Senator Feinstein discuss COVID-19
U.S. lawmakers urge support for Taiwan at WHO, amid COVID-19 fight -sources